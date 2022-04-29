After that whole thing with Marvel Studios (and Andrew Garfield) trying its best to hide that Spider-Man: No Way Home would feature the three Spider-Men basically recreating the pointing meme, Marvel is back to teasing major cameos without officially confirming them.



On Thursday, a 10-second trailer for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness dropped, published by Marvel Studios Canada. The clip teases the inclusion of Peggy Carter as Captain Carter. And there’s also another glimpse at Professor X, whose cameo had already been teased in a previous trailer .We don’t get to see Patrick Stewart’s face; instead we see Professor X resting his hand on his wheelchair—and this time, it’s just like the one from X-Men: The Animated Series.

Though Marvel eventually removed the teaser, CoveredGeekly uploaded it so you can still watch it.

Marvel is so strict with spoilers that director Sam Raimi told Fandango “I couldn’t promise you that Patrick Stewart’s in the picture. That’s all that Marvel will let me say.”

But Stewart seems less worried about confirming that yeah, it was his voice in the previous trailer.

He told CBR, “Well, I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn’t hear anything. It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses and that my PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed onto me.”

He added, “I actually didn’t recognize my own voice, it sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know. But I was astonished, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else. There would have been so many connections made. But, uh, it pleased me.”

