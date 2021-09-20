Highest setting of the bar

Is there anyone else on Earth who can elicit a roar of excitement from a festival crowd just by taking a sip of tea? Despite our frustration at arriving too late to see the very beginning of her set, thanks to a CTA train error (it’s a real FOMO incident when you’re still several blocks away from the fest and you hear the opening chords of “People Have The Power” ringing out), Patti Smith’s set more than compensated for our delayed entry. At first, it seemed as though Smith was in a typically defiant mood, but her gratitude at the ability to perform again quickly shown through via a performance of, well, “Grateful.” As with her last Riot Fest appearance, Smith ran through a mix of her originals and cover songs, with a medley ending on “Gloria” to close things out. She shouted out the ability to persevere through pandemics of both the viral and environmental—sentiments expressed by a lot of bands this weekend, but when you have the goosebump-inducing cache of an unsentimental artist like Smith, it means just a little bit more.