Since 2005, Riot Fest has been the place to see punk rock luminaries get the band together and play a show for thousands of fans. Their idiosyncratic lineups, which marry classic punk, pop-punk, emo, hardcore, and some industrial, rap, and pop for good measure, is one of the few places you’ll see Bauhaus share the stage with Yellowcard. This year’s no exception as Bauhaus and Yellowcard are but two of the acts making their way to the Windy City for another Riot Fest.

Running from September 16 to September 18 in Chicago, Riot Fest will host more than 100 acts across five stages. Leading the charge, My Chemical Romance will headline Friday; The Misfits performing their classic debut, Walk Among Us, on Saturday; and Nine Inch Nails will close out the fest on Sunday.

But wait, there’s more! Indie rock legends Yeah Yeah Yeahs, goth legends Bauhaus, and emo legends Sunny Day Real Estate will make their Riot Fest debut this year. Sure, an SDRE reunion sounds cool, but what if aging millennials want to relieve their Y2K pop-punk glory days. Well, you’re in luck. Yellowcard, The Academy Is…, and Midtown will all reunite at Riot Fest too.

And that’s barely half of it. Portugal. The Man, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Des cendents, Ice Cube, Action Bronson, Alkaline Trio, and Bad Religion are also set to play. So if you haven’t found something you like, just look a little harder.



1-Day, 2-Day, 3-Day passes go on sale at RiotFest.org this morning at 10 a.m. CS T.



And with out further adieu, here’s the full lineup for Riot Fest 2022 :

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

My Chemical Romance

Alkaline Trio

Portugal. The Man

Bleachers

Descendents

Rocket from the Crypt

The Wonder Years

Placebo

Jeff Rosenstock

Anberlin

Less Than Jake

Lagwagon

Lucky Boys Confusion

Foxy Shazam

Boston Manor

Sincere Engineer

Pale Waves

Cloud Nothings

LS Dunes

carolesdaughter

Destroy Boys

AViVA

Bob Vylan

Holy Fawn

Algiers

Wargasm (UK)

Cliffdiver

Sitting On Stacy

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

The Original Misfits (Performing ‘Walk Among Us’)

Yellowcard

Bauhaus

Sunny Day Real Estate

Bad Religion

Yungblud

The Story So Far

The Front Bottoms

The Menzingers

Alexisonfire

Movements

jxdn

The Get Up Kids

Gwar

7 Seconds

Madball

FEAR

Bully

The Joy Formidable

Together Pangea

POORSTACY

Mannequin Pussy

War On Women

Charlotte Sands

Jake Hill

Bridge City Sinners

THICK

Skating Polly

No Trigger

Surfbort

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Nine Inch Nails

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Ice Cube

Sleater-Kinney

Jimmy Eat World

The Academy Is…

Action Bronson

Lunachicks

The Maine

Midtown

PVRIS

Jawbox

Alice Glass

The Linda Lindas

Mom Jeans.

Real Friends

The Juliana Theory

Josh A

Renforshort

Joey Valence & Brae

Weathers

Kid Sistr

Save Face

The Bombpops

Treaty of Paris

Concrete Castles

Chastity

Moon Kissed

Night Spice