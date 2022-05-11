Since 2005, Riot Fest has been the place to see punk rock luminaries get the band together and play a show for thousands of fans. Their idiosyncratic lineups, which marry classic punk, pop-punk, emo, hardcore, and some industrial, rap, and pop for good measure, is one of the few places you’ll see Bauhaus share the stage with Yellowcard. This year’s no exception as Bauhaus and Yellowcard are but two of the acts making their way to the Windy City for another Riot Fest.
Running from September 16 to September 18 in Chicago, Riot Fest will host more than 100 acts across five stages. Leading the charge, My Chemical Romance will headline Friday; The Misfits performing their classic debut, Walk Among Us, on Saturday; and Nine Inch Nails will close out the fest on Sunday.
But wait, there’s more! Indie rock legends Yeah Yeah Yeahs, goth legends Bauhaus, and emo legends Sunny Day Real Estate will make their Riot Fest debut this year. Sure, an SDRE reunion sounds cool, but what if aging millennials want to relieve their Y2K pop-punk glory days. Well, you’re in luck. Yellowcard, The Academy Is…, and Midtown will all reunite at Riot Fest too.
And that’s barely half of it. Portugal. The Man, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Descendents, Ice Cube, Action Bronson, Alkaline Trio, and Bad Religion are also set to play. So if you haven’t found something you like, just look a little harder.
1-Day, 2-Day, 3-Day passes go on sale at RiotFest.org this morning at 10 a.m. CST.
And without further adieu, here’s the full lineup for Riot Fest 2022:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
My Chemical Romance
Alkaline Trio
Portugal. The Man
Bleachers
Descendents
Rocket from the Crypt
The Wonder Years
Placebo
Jeff Rosenstock
Anberlin
Less Than Jake
Lagwagon
Lucky Boys Confusion
Foxy Shazam
Boston Manor
Sincere Engineer
Pale Waves
Cloud Nothings
LS Dunes
carolesdaughter
Destroy Boys
AViVA
Bob Vylan
Holy Fawn
Algiers
Wargasm (UK)
Cliffdiver
Sitting On Stacy
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
The Original Misfits (Performing ‘Walk Among Us’)
Yellowcard
Bauhaus
Sunny Day Real Estate
Bad Religion
Yungblud
The Story So Far
The Front Bottoms
The Menzingers
Alexisonfire
Movements
jxdn
The Get Up Kids
Gwar
7 Seconds
Madball
FEAR
Bully
The Joy Formidable
Together Pangea
POORSTACY
Mannequin Pussy
War On Women
Charlotte Sands
Jake Hill
Bridge City Sinners
THICK
Skating Polly
No Trigger
Surfbort
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Nine Inch Nails
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Ice Cube
Sleater-Kinney
Jimmy Eat World
The Academy Is…
Action Bronson
Lunachicks
The Maine
Midtown
PVRIS
Jawbox
Alice Glass
The Linda Lindas
Mom Jeans.
Real Friends
The Juliana Theory
Josh A
Renforshort
Joey Valence & Brae
Weathers
Kid Sistr
Save Face
The Bombpops
Treaty of Paris
Concrete Castles
Chastity
Moon Kissed
Night Spice