As music festivals continue to return after a year off due to the pandemic, many are operating with the spiking COVID-19 cases in mind. Other Chicago festivals such as Lollapalooza and Pitchfork Music Festival have been able to keep cases to a minimum with masked employees and required vaccinations (despite the size of this year’s Lolla crowd). Then there’s this weekend’s rock ‘n’ roll Riot Fest. This year’s lineup boasts artists such as Patti Smith, Run The Jewels, Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, The Flaming Lips, and more. But what doesn’t seem to be as robust is the festival’s commitment to public safety.



Arriving at the entrance to Riot Fest, somewhere between one third and one half of the staffers working the gates—checking bags, scanning IDs and vaccine cards from six inches away, barking directions directly at people standing alongside them—are unmasked, or have them pulled down. None of the security people lining the sides, keeping watchful eye and occasionally getting involved, are masked either. It’s not rocket science: Pitchfork successfully pulled this off only a week ago, and The A.V. Clube writers in attendance never saw a staffer with their mask so much as askew unless they were alone and/or socially distanced. Insisting upon the basic parameters outlined on the website seems like a no-brainer; instructing staff to lead by example, even more so. Yet the lackadaisical spirit seems to not just be noted and followed by festivalgoers, but enhanced.



Again, where Pitchfork saw the majority of its attendees mask up any time they entered the crowded area of the fields in front of a stage (the safe and courteous move), here, there’s more people shrieking enthusiastic cries in a crush of people, spittle and germs flying everywhere, than there are masks in crowded situations. Maybe 1 in 40, 1 in 50 are wearing masks whether they’re drinking and eating (the understandable exception) or not. Look, it’s outdoors, and the standing-around threat level is notably lower than an indoors venue. But tell that to the people infected at last year’s super-spreader event that masqueraded as an outdoor Smash Mouth concert. We’re literally in the midst of the worst hospital numbers since the apex of last year’s wave, and Riot Fest is treating it like a casual afterthought.



We have reached out to Riot Fest and will update once we’ve received a response.