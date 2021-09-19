Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, September 19. All times are Eastern.



Top Pick

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS and Paramount+, 8 p.m.): This year’s awards ceremony—hosted by Cedric The Entertainer—represents another new normal, one in which the event takes place indoors and outdoors. Also, you have a few viewing options: You can watch the linear broadcast on CBS or stream the Emmys via Paramount+ and YouTube TV.

You can see our predictions for series here (divided into what will likely win and what should win, in our humble opinion). But, as TV editor Danette Chavez writes, the predictions for actor and actresses feel a lot more wild: “There are some races here that feel like a foregone conclusion—Ted Lasso, WandaVision, and The Queen’s Gambit entered this competition with a groundswell of support, and have already netted multiple wins. But is Jason Sudeikis a lock for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy? Will Kathryn Hahn cast a spell on voters? Or will some of the year’s quietly great performers knock them out of the running?”

For more info on tonight’s ceremony, you can check out our handy guide. If you want to revisit any of the nominees, you’re quickly running out of time, but here’s our guide on where to stream them anyway.

Don’t want to watch the Emmys but don’t want to sift through Twitter reactions to understand what’s happening? Our liveblog of the Emmys, helmed by Danette Chavez and Saloni Gajjar, will begin at 7:30pm ET. We’ll also have breaking news coverage, so you’ll be able to update your Emmys Bingo card/drinking game/Emmy prediction list accordingly.

Regular Coverage

Scenes From A Marriage (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Wild Card

Fantasy Island (Fox, 8 p.m., season-one finale): Our time in Fox’s Fantasy Island reboot comes to an end (for now) with the season finale “Día De Los Vivos.” Gwen Ihnat really enjoyed this reimagining, which now has much more Leslie Jordan.