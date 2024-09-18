Quiet On Set company is already working on the Sean "Diddy" Combs doc Investigation Discovery is in production on a new multi-part documentary about the alleged crimes of the music mogul

Investigation Discovery, where no stone of trauma goes unturned. Earlier this year, the network had a hit with Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV. Now Maxine Productions, the company behind that sensational docuseries, will explore the dark side of Diddy. Sean Combs was arrested this week on charges of racketeering and trafficking, but the allegations of sexual violence have been gaining momentum over the past year. Small wonder, then, that ID already has a doc in the works.

Maxine, in conjunction with Rolling Stone Films, “is in production on a docuseries exploring the rise and influence of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul,” per a press release. “As accounts of sexual assault, abusive behaviors, and other disturbing claims surface, the doc traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling allegations of a pattern of depravity.”

Though ID hasn’t yet disclosed the participants in the doc, it will reportedly “feature the voices of many who have alleged acts of violence and brutality,” according to the press release. “Through access to archival footage and in-depth reporting from Rolling Stone, along with harrowing testimony from survivors as well as friends and colleagues who knew and worked with Combs before his stardom, the multi-part docuseries will offer insight into unfolding allegations against the once untouchable superstar,” the release states. “It will also highlight the toxic power dynamic that played out within the industry and kept many survivors silenced—until now.”

Investigation Discovery is a longtime well-known true crime hub, and not necessarily the tasteful, respectful kind. Some critics, including some of the actual participants in the doc, felt Quiet On Set was exploitative and salacious at the expense of being thoughtful and thorough. This multi-part series sounds a bit more like Surviving R. Kelly, which featured survivors of Kelly’s sexual violence and examined the cult of fame and power around him. That series was from Lifetime, another network known for sensationalizing. There were similar critiques to Surviving R. Kelly, but it did introduce and humanize the women who had made accusations against Kelly. ID claims to have a “commitment to elevating survivors’ stories,” so hopefully it can do the same.