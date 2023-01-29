R.I.P. Annie Wersching, actor from 24, Star Trek: Picard, and Bosch

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Annie Wersching, who appeared on Bosch, Runaways, and Picard and as a voice actor in the Last Of Us video game, has died. Wersching’s publicist Craig Schneider confirmed her death to CNN. She was 45.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment,” Wersching’s husband, Stephen Tull, said in a statement to CNN. “She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

Perhaps best known for her role on 24, where she played FBI Special Agent Renee Walker for two seasons, Wersching was a prolific actor, appearing in some of television’s most popular shows, including NCIS, Bosch, and CSI. She returned to 24 for the 2013 reunion season. However, she wasn’t limited to action. Wersching did 80 episodes of General Hospital, appeared as a recurring character on Vampire Diaries, and starred in Marvel’s Runaways. The actor’s voice can also be heard as the smuggler Tess in The Last Of Us. “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being,” Last Of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann wrote on Twitter. “My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Wersching also found a home in multiple incarnations of Star Trek. Her first screen role was an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise in 2002, and only last year, she portrayed one of Captain Picard’s most iconic enemies, the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Picard. “Annie was a gift to us all, and an utter joy to work with,” Star Trek: Picard executive producer Akiva Goldsman told StarTrek.com. “Her entire Star Trek family is heartbroken. Our deepest condolences go out to her family.”

Born on March 28th, 1977, in St. Louis, Missouri, Annie Wersching spent her youth competing in Irish step dance. After graduating from Millikin University, she joined touring productions of Anything Goes and A Christmas Carol.

Wersching is survived by her husband and three children.