Young Dolph—beloved Memphis rapper—has died after he was shot outside of a local bakery this afternoon, law enforcement confirmed to local news outlet FOX13.

According to the outlet, the 36-year-old was stepping out of Makeda’s Butter Cookies when a van pulled up and an unidentified suspect shot him. Law enforcement pronounced him dead on the scene.

Young Dolph, birth name Adolph Robert Thornton, released his debut studio album King Of Memphis in 2016. A prolific rapper, Dolph released an album every year after his debut, working with fellow rappers such as Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Rick Ross, Juicy J, 2 Chainz, Migos, Snoop Dogg, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Over his career, three of his releases landed in the 10 albums on the Billboard 200, with his 2020 Rich Slave project peaking at No. 4 on the chart.

In 2019, Young Dolph founded an indie record label called Paper Route Empire, under which he released two projects with Key Glock—2019’s Dum and Dummer and 2021’s Dum and Dummer 2. His most recent work was a compilation featuring Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, and Joddy, titled Paper Route Illuminati. Dolph performed at Rolling Loud New York three weeks ago.

Upon hearing the news of his death, Megan Thee Stallion tweeted, “I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph.”

Other peers like Chance The Rapper, Offset, and Jpegmafia, Amine, Gucci Mane, Kenny Beats, and Lil Yachty have also shared messages of grief and support for his family.

Young Dolph was well-known in his community for his philanthropy work. According to Variety, the rapper regularly donated turkeys around Thanksgiving time, donated to Hamilton High School, and spoke to students.



In 2018, he donated $20,000 to two baristas at Duke University who were fired for playing his song “Get Paid,” and he flew the two out to see his performance at the Rolling Loud. At the time of the shooting, he was in Memphis participating in local charity work for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Young Dolph was previously injured in shootings. In February 2017, the rapper’s SUV was shot multiple times in Charlotte, North Carolina, the shooting allegedly stemmed from his feud with fellow Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta. A few months later, Young Dolph was hospitalized for multiple gunshot wounds after being shot outside of the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.