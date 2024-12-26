R.I.P. Hudson Meek, Baby Driver actor Meek played a young Ansel Elgort in the 2017 film.

Hudson Meek—a young actor best known for his appearance in Edgar Wright’s 2017 film Baby Driver—died Saturday after falling from a moving vehicle. According to local news outlet AL.com, the incident happened Thursday night in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Meek’s death is reportedly under investigation by local authorities, who have not yet released a statement. Meek was 16.

A statement posted to Meek’s Instagram page reads, “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met… Please pray for Hudson’s family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss.”

J Pervis Talent Agency, which represented Meek, also posted the following tribute on their own Instagram page: “Hudson was an extraordinary young talent, whose dedication, passion, and promise shone brightly within our industry… Hudson was more than just a talent, he was a source of inspiration and touched so many lives with his enthusiasm, kindness, smile and innate ability to light up a room and never meet a stranger.”

Meek played a young version of Baby, Ansel Elgort’s getaway driver protagonist, in 2017’s Baby Driver. He’s also appeared in a number of other projects including The School Duel, Genius, Found, Legacies, MacGyver, and more. You can watch a video of his work in Baby Driver below: