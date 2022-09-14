It’s a big day for those diehard Ryan Reynolds fans who have spent decades watching his film, TV, and media appearances while being constantly plagued by a simple, distracting question: What do this man’s internal organs look like?



Now, at long last, this answer has been provided in the form of a video from Reynolds and Rob McElhenney that functions as an effort to both promote colon cancer screening and provide an intimate look at celebrity innards.



Rob & Ryan Lead From Behind

Reynolds intros the clip by explaining that he’s agreed to film his colonoscopy because he lost a bet that McElhenney wouldn’t learn Welsh after the two bought a local football club—a story captured in the docuseries, Welcome To Wrexham. Because the It’s Always Sunny actor can now speak a bit of Welsh, Reynolds agreed to have his first ever colonoscopy captured on film and shared with the world at large as part of the pair’s involvement in the Lead From Behind colon cancer awareness campaign.



Reynolds dutifully records his visit to the hospital, saying in a voiceover that being able to help save lives by encouraging others in his age demographic (45 and over) to be screened is “enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my ass.”



As testament to the value of the bet, we see Reynolds’ doctor explain that he found and removed “an extremely subtle polyp” that didn’t present any symptoms. (We’re shown a photo of this bit of Reynolds’ colon afterwards.) And, as a follow-up to this, the video goes on to show McElhenney’s colonoscopy, which allowed his doctor to discover and remove three small polyps. Maybe because he won the original bet, medical images of McElhenney’s colon aren’t put on display and digitally immortalized in his segment.



For more on Lead From Behind, visit the organization’s website.



