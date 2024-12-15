Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks it’s time for Buffy to slay once more with feeling Buffy may be dead, but she’s still up for a reboot, which is more than we can say for Angel.

In every generation, there is a chosen one. She alone will stand against the vampires, the demons, and the forces of darkness. She is the slayer, and she has skipped a few generations. Despite expecting a so-called prophecy girl every 20 years or so, we have yet to see a Zoomer or Gen Alpha version of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Skibidi-stabbing vampires on network television. It may be finally time.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her latest reboot project, Young Dexter, Sarah Michelle Gellar gave her long-awaited blessing toward a Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot. For years, Gellar had denied fans the opportunity to be disappointed in a 10-episode revival of her famed series. Ironically, it was the new Dexter and Sex And The City series, which no one is particularly impressed by, that inspired her decision.

“I always used to say no because it’s in its bubble, and it’s so perfect,” Gellar said. “But watching Sex And The City and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.'”

Gellar doesn’t believe this reboot needs to be a prequel. “It could be anything” because “it’s a universe,” saying the magic word that makes all showbiz executives stand at attention. “It makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.” ‘

There are a few dangling issues with a Buffy reboot, though. There have been numerous attempts at rejiggering the character for an animated series or more spin-off shows and movies, à la Angel, but a new Chosen One was never selected. That became harder as series creator Joss Whedon became embroiled in numerous controversies that discredited a career of overtly feminist work. In 2018, Joss Whedon, who had become persona non grata in Hollywood following multiple allegations of sexism, abuse, and infidelity from his ex-wife and co-workers, announced that he was working on a reboot with Monica Owusu-Breen. Four years later, the project was reported as “on pause.”