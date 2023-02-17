We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Early bird gets the HBO cameo! According to Sarah Michelle Gellar, nabbing a long-desired guest slot on Sex And The City in 2000 involved a 5 A.M. shoot following a 10 P.M. call time— and she’d happily do it again on season 2 of HBO’s revival And Just Like That....

“I feel like the [development] girl, which is what she was then, is probably running a studio and maybe she has a place to come back,” Gellar tells Entertainment Tonight.

In a third season episode of Sex And The City titled “Escape From New York,” Gellar played Debbie, a breakneck Hollywood junior development executive interested in turning Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker ) columns into a major motion picture. Per Gellar, she had wanted to be a part of SATC for a long time, but hadn’t been able to carve out time in her rigorous Buffy The Vampire Slayer filming schedule.

“I was desperate to be on it and [creator] Darren [Starr] had written me a couple roles and I couldn’t get out of Buffy to film and I was really upset,” Gellar explains.

As the title duly hints , the stars aligned for Gellar when “Escape From New York” came along—SATC filming finally came to her doorstep in Los Angeles, and Debbie was born.

“I had a 10 p.m. call time for Sex and the City, and I said, ‘Are you gonna get to me?’ because I had been working since five in the morning,” Gellar shares. “He said, ‘We’re gonna get to you, we’re gonna get to you.’ I got there at 10 p.m. They got to me at 5 a.m. or 4:30 a.m. the next day, so I was delirious doing that scene, but I was also deliriously excited.”

Although Gellar doesn’t confirm or deny a Debbiessaince, she happily takes SATC’s creator (warmly) to task over the question. After thoroughly gushing over the character, she concludes: “Michael Patrick King, are you listening?”