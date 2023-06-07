Shaggy - It Wasn’t Me

Shaggy continues: “Nobody hears that part! That’s what the song says. But everybody’s just caught up on that, ‘It wasn’t me, it wasn’t me.’ It’s an anti-cheating song. No one ever really buys into that, and I keep explaining it to people. Then, they go listen to it back and be like, ‘Oh dude, I totally missed that.’” As Shaggy prepares to head out on the Hot Summer Nights Tour with TLC, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston, hopefully his fans will grapple with the news accordingly, and come correct to the show with an anti-cheating spirit.