Today, Wednesday June 7, 2023, bold and bald-faced cheaters without the sense to develop an alibi around the world have lost a sacred text. In a new interview, rapper Shaggy attempts to reframe the narrative of his hit “It Wasn’t Me,” explaining that the song’s status as an adultery anthem is actually based on a “big misconception.”



“That song is not a cheating song. It’s an anti-cheating song,” Shaggy tells People. “It’s just that nobody listened to the record to the end.”

According to the rapper, the key to really understanding “It Wasn’t Me” can’t be found on the sofa, the counter, or the shower, but actually lives in a moment on the record that finds its cheating protagonist atoning for his ways.

“There’s a part in the record where it’s a conversation between two people and you have one guy, which is me at that point, giving that bad advice, like, ‘Yo, bro, how could you get caught? Just tell her, ‘It wasn’t me,’’ and then at the end, the guy says, ‘I’m going to tell her that I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused. I’ve been listening to your reasoning, it makes no sense at all. Going to tell her that I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused. You might think that you’re a player, but you’re completely lost.’”



Shaggy - It Wasn’t Me

Shaggy continues: “Nobody hears that part! That’s what the song says. But everybody’s just caught up on that, ‘It wasn’t me, it wasn’t me.’ It’s an anti-cheating song. No one ever really buys into that, and I keep explaining it to people. Then, they go listen to it back and be like, ‘Oh dude, I totally missed that.’” As Shaggy prepares to head out on the Hot Summer Nights Tour with TLC, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston, hopefully his fans will grapple with the news accordingly, and come correct to the show with an anti-cheating spirit.