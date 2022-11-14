Taking a cue from their Adam McKay-directed series Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, HBO is giving one of the Los Angeles team’s later MVPs the documentary treatment. The streamer has released the first trailer for Shaq, which dives into the 19-year career and life of basketball legend and man of many hats Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal.

Throughout four episodes, the series will follow the rise of Shaq as one of the NBA’s most prominent centers and players of all time, as well as a cultural icon with his rap and acting career (lest we all forget the 1996 classic Kazaam). Shaq will also go beyond the larger-than-life personality, looking at what “encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships, prosperous broadcasting, and business careers,” reads HBO’s synopsis of the miniseries.

Shaq | Official Trailer | HBO

We see one of those close relationships highlighted in the trailer, between Shaq and his step-father, Sgt. Philip Arthur Harrison. “My father always told me, ‘I’m gonna make you better than I was,’” said the former Orlando Magic player, discussing how Harrison would push him into continuing his four-time NBA championship streak.



Along with his family members, the documentary series features interviews from some of Shaq’s former teammates and coaches like Penny Hardaway, Dwayne Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, and former Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Jerry West.

Directed by Robert Alexander (The Shop), Shaq is a Film 45 Production in association with Jersey Legends and Hardware Studios. Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carrol, Mike Parris, Perry Rogers, and Colin Smeeton join as executive producers. Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner executive produce for HBO, alongside coordinating producer Abtin Motia. Co-executive producing the documentary series will be Katy Murakami.

Shaq swooshes onto HBO and HBO Max on Wednesday, November 23 at 9 PM ET/PT, with new episodes airing every following week.