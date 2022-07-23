We’re reasonably sure, when assembling their new San Diego Comic-Con trailer for the second Shazam! movie, Fury Of The Gods, that the film’s producers at Warner Bros. didn’t want us fixating on the extended presence of Eminem in the film’s soundtrack, the sort of prestige superhero music treatment normally reserved for Marshall Mathers’ good friend Venom. But, in our defense, it’s very distracting—as is the presence of evil doll Annabelle (from Annabelle) in one background shot. How are we supposed to be focusing on superheroes when Annabelle and Eminem could potentially be teaming up?

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS - Official Trailer 1

Anyway: The trailer as a whole looks pretty neat, with Zachary Levi’s Billy Batson/ Shazam recounting all the ways he feels inadequate to the great powers that have been bestowed upon him by Djimon Hounsou ’s wizard beard—apt, since the whole plot of the movie seems to be about the gods taking back those powers from Billy and his various foster siblings. (And, hey kid, don’t feel bad: There might, as you note, be another superhero in red with a lightning bolt on his chest running around this cinematic universe , but at least you don’t appear to have terrorized any major U.S. islands of late!) The result appears to be a combination of Levi’s charms—he’s still very good at doing the whole “teenager trapped in an adult’s superpowered body” thing—and bits where Shazam and the other Shazamiacs (patent pending) do things like throw trucks at some very Elden Ring-looking dragons.

Fury Of The Gods is currently flying its way toward a Christmas 2022 release date. In addition to Levi and Hounsou , the film stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Glazer, Adam Brody, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren—whose combined presence in both this and the Fast And The Furious franchise must, we have to assume, have been a factor in the Fast “family” joke Levi busts out in the trailer.