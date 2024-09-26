Shrinking second season trailer gifts us a perfect Harrison Ford line reading The new Shrinking trailer contains a line that makes the entire Apple TV+ experiment worth it

It doesn’t really matter if Shrinking‘s second season is good or bad, if the plots resolve, if the patients get help, or Jimmy (Jason Segel) has a breakthrough. The new trailer for the Apple TV+ series, which returns on October 16, contains a Harrison Ford line reading so unexpected it deserves to be enshrined in meme format or on his Emmys reel. Never in a million years would we have expected to hear Ford say—well, we won’t spoil it, you can see in the trailer.

Before that, a quick recap: Shrinking is about Jimmy, who in the first season pulled himself out of a deep grief spiral by resorting to more unconventional, hands-on methods to treat his patients in therapy. This borderline unethical behavior doesn’t go over well with his mentor Paul (Ford), whose concerns were vindicated in the first season finale when one of Jimmy’s patients (Heidi Gardner) pushed her husband off a cliff. Were Jimmy’s out-of-the-box methods actually dangerous? Or does his approach still have value?

Those questions are where we pick up with the second season trailer, though for someone whose patient is now in jail, Jimmy doesn’t seem too worried. His daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell), on the other hand, is so worried about her dad that she’s watching over him while he sleeps. As for Paul, “You might argue I don’t have enough boundaries. Well maybe you have too damn many,” Jimmy tells him. Paul has all sorts of sage wisdom to offer in this trailer, but of course there’s only one line in here really worth discussing—a line that makes the entire Apple TV+ experiment worth it—which is decorated cultural icon Harrison Ford asking, “You want me to pull my pants down and make my ass clap?”

There are other pleasures in the Shrinking second season trailer, including a brief appearance from series co-creator and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. There’s also a cameo from New Girl‘s Damon Wayans Jr. in what appears to be a love interest role for Gaby (Jessica Williams). Shrinking airs one new episode weekly on Apple TV+, every Wednesday from October 16 until December 25.