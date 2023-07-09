Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings was a big hit, and one that explicitly positioned star Simu Liu as one of the new big heroes of the MCU. And yet, despite director Destin Daniel Cretton promising that a sequel is on the way, we haven’t heard much from Shang-Chi or the Ten Rings lately. Still, Liu says it’s going to happen at some point, it just keeps getting delayed.

Liu shared that information on Threads, the latest social media platform run by a repellent billionaire (via The Hollywood Reporter), telling a fan that he was originally told that the Shang-Chi sequel would “follow Avengers” (presumably The Kang Dynasty and/or Secret Wars, announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year), but he said that “keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control.”

Those circumstances presumably include the WGA strike and the various accusations against Jonathan Majors—who played versions of Kang in Loki and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, setting him up as the main villain of this story arc—both of which have made it difficult for Marvel to do much of anything. Of course, if Disney and the rest of the Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers were willing to give the striking writers the money and respect they deserve, including much-needed protection against horrible AI bullshit devaluing their work, they could solve one of those problems pretty easily.

Shang-Chi came out in 2021, so it’s not like it’s been an agonizingly long time, but if anyone really misses the guy, Liu has been teasing that Shang-Chi will show up somewhere else soon (assuming any new Marvel things ever come out again). Also, Liu is one of the Kens in Barbie, so that should be fun.