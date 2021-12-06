Director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is one of the more inventive entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, partially due to the fact that it has a more fantastical nature than the average superhero-adjacent film (it also had an oddly accurate fight scene on a bus), so it’s hardly surprising that Marvel Studios is moving forward with a sequel. It’s even less surprising when you take into account the film’s box office numbers—it made over $200 million domestic in an era where some movies fail to crack $2 million.

Advertisement

News of a Shang-Chi sequel comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says Cretton has signed an overall deal with both Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective production label that will allow him to produce various TV and film projects. Cretton will write and direct the Shang-Chi sequel, and this new deal also gives him a “new Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney+.”

We don’t know what that’s about, but considering the pattern of other Disney+ Marvel shows, it will probably be about a secondary character from the movies who can carry a story but maybe not a mega-budget tentpole movie (apologies to… every star of every Disney+ Marvel show). Maybe something about Xialing’s new criminal empire, as teased in one of the Shang-Chi stingers? Maybe Awkwafina Is Katy From San Francisco? Trevor Slattery’s Inside The Terrorist Actor’s Studio?

There’s no word on when Shang-Chi 2 (or this Disney+ show) might happen, but Marvel Studios tends to offer filmmakers some time to work when it goes back to ask for a sequel—especially with COVID having already delayed its plans so much. So it might be a bit before we see Shang-Chi 2, but who knows, Shang-Chi himself could pop up at any point for a cameo in some other movie.