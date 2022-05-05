Alright, people. Listen up, because we’re only gonna say this once: The Slurp Juice Ape that can use multiple slurp juices just got itself milkshake ducked.

Oh, wipe those befuddled looks off your faces. This isn’t complicated. There are some apes, right? And each one (1) of them is able to employ a multitude of slurp juices, i.e. “so if you have 1 astro ape and 3 slurp juices you can create 3 new apes.” What’s difficult to understand here? And God help you if you ask us what the hell an “astro ape” is, because we have long since crossed the goddamn Rubicon on this one.



Word of the slurp juice apes only got out on Wednesday, but everyone already seems to have an opinion on said apes consuming said slurp juices. We’re not sure why, because it’s not like the combination of these words is somehow both utterly meaningless and simultaneously defiant of human logic...

Alright, fine—for those of you who feel like you need more context, we’ll just say that all this “slurp juice ape” talk refers to a minor/potentially scammy line of collectible non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs or “the digital equivalent of Beanie Babies, but somehow less useful.”



On Wednesday, a Twitter account tweeted out the “slurp juice ape” post, which quickly spread across the memeverse. The post declared, “a lotta yall still dont get it ape holders can use multiple slurp juices on a single ape so if you have 1 astro ape and 3 slurp juices you can create 3 new apes.”



In arguably record time, however, the viral meme’s source was reportedly discovered to be associated with other accounts that have posted extremist hate content in the past, thanks to an update from Buzzfeed News. In recent years, this perennial online revelation has become jokingly referred to as getting “milkshake ducked.”

RareCandy, the NFT purveyor in question looks to be disputing this accusation, albeit obliquely, since nothing can be simple anymore. If you scroll far enough back in the Twitter timeline of one of the associated accounts, you’ll see some very upsetting sentiments, though. We will update accordingly to the best of our abilities, should something occur.

In the meantime, NFT sales are currently down about 92-percent from their all-time, for some reason.

