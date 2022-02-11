Earlier today, we reported that Snoop Dogg had purchased the rights to the Death Row Records brand, acquiring the name of the label that helped launch his ever-improbable career as a musician, entrepreneur, and friend of Martha Stewart’s. Now, just a few hours later, we’re happy to report that he’s achieved yet another career milestone of greater or equal impact: Releasing a song in which he raps and sings over the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme.

That’s right: Earlier tonight, Snoop debuted streams of a new album celebrating his acquisition of the Death Row name, titled, fittingly, Bacc On Death Row. The 18-track album features contributions from Nas, Wiz Khalifa, October London, and more. But for our purposes, the most important song on the album is No. 8, “Crip Ya Enthusiasm,” which is, yes, a track in which Snoop Dogg, formerly Snoop Lion, raps over Luciano Michelini’s “Frolic,” a song now largely associated in the cultural consciousness with people being very mad at Larry David.

The first 10 seconds of the song sound completely normal, admittedly, featuring Snoop rapping about the things he normally raps about—weed and how great Snoop Dogg is, mostly. B ut then, BAM: tuba and circus music. We don’t know if it’s exactly as strange as it sounds, mind you , at least until we get to the chorus, where Snoop literally sings along to the song. Which, yeah, is pretty weird; at least the second verse namechecks J. B. Smoove’s character Leon t o justify some kind of connection between the two ideas.

Now, at this point in the article , you’re probably asking yourself: “ Can I, a regular jerk, own an NFT of this song where Snoop Dogg raps over the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song?” Great news: You can, and it’ll only run you several thousand dollars to do so.