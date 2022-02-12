It’s like a famous CGI hedgehog once said: You gotta go at an acceptably swift rate— at least when you’re trying to get out ahead of your competition on a crowded weekend of big-budget advertising.

Advertisement

Presumably t aking that famed ( and frequently quoted! ) maxim to heart, Paramount has released the “Big Game” spot for its upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 2 a little early this weekend, i.e., two days before said Big Game was actually set to start. (Years later, the little “Heads…or TAILS?!” joke at the start of this thing is going to be completely dissociated from the Super Bowl, and it’s all going to be impossible to parse.)

As to the content of the trailer, it’s mostly a deeper look at what we saw in the film’s first big promo, with a continued emphasis on Sonic’s echidna rival Knuckles, and on us trying not to get distracted by how weird Idris Elba’s voice sounds coming out of a CGI monotreme.

Beyond that, we get a few more shots of Jim Carrey in full, cartoon-baddie Dr. Robotnik mode, a bit more of Colleen O’Shaugh ne ssey’s Tails, and what we’re guessing is going to be a decent percentage of what James Marsden ended up doing for this whole movie. Also, there’s a bit where Ben Schwartz’s Sonic refers to Knuckles as “The Winter Soldier,” apparently because they’re in some snowy mountains, and now we can’t help but fantasize about what it’d be like if Sonic was i n the Avengers. (According to the internet: Sonic and the Avengers would kiss.)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently zooming toward an April 8, 2022 release date. The original film, which arrived a couple months before everything started shutting down movie-wise in January 2020, ended up being a modest hit for Paramount, bringing in more than 3 times its budget at the box office.