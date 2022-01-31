YouTube user Yaron Baruch has done an impressive cut of the “most notable” references to The Godfather throughout the six seasons of long-running HBO series The Sopranos.



But the visual mixtape isn’t simply Tony and Christopher arguing over the meaning of a Sicilian not being able to refuse a request on his daughter’s wedding day or Silvio Dante exclaiming “just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in” in the back of the Bada Bing.



Some of the coolest nods are side-by-side comparisons of Sopranos sequences that imitate the shots and editing of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic film series (yes, even Part III), such as a hit on Tony Soprano that mirrors Marlon Brando getting gunned down in the original film. It’s like a big ‘ol plate of gabagool for fans of the mafia pictures.



In 1995, David Chase was approached about doing The Godfather for television, but the creator bristled at the concept. “There already is a Godfather. Why are we going do that, guys with long coats and hats,” Chase explained to The Hollywood Reporter last year. He did, however, have a concept for a feature film about a mafioso dealing with an overbearing mother that he would rework and evolve into The Sopranos.



Advertisement

While Chase was not content simply ripoff The Godfather for television, one of the most notable aspects of The Sopranos was that all of the characters—not just the creatives behind the scenes—had seen and loved the same mob movies that the audience had.



The Godfather is arguably the most influential American mob movie of all time. Its inclusion in The Sopranos adds a welcome meta sensibility that made sense in the context of the saga of Tony Soprano and it asked the question: are these mobsters just living out fantasies that they watched on television and in the movies?



[Via Digg]