Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man movie officially confirmed for July 2026 The as-yet-untitled fourth MCU Spider-Man movie will arrive in theaters just two months after Avengers: Doomworld

Great news for anyone who’s ever wanted to watch Tom Holland thwip his way across New York as a college-age Peter Parker while his actual human body exists at the spritely, youthful age of three decades and rising: Sony has confirmed today that a fourth Holland Spider-Man movie will arrive in theaters in July 24, 2026. That sets the film, which is being directed by Shang-Chi‘s Daniel Destin Cretton, just two months after Avengers: Doomworld arrives in theaters to presumably set up the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next few years and/or hopefully rosier fiscal quarters.

Marvel and Sony have used this pairing before: The second Holland Spidey movie, Far From Home, landed in theaters just a couple of months after Avengers: Endgame, and successfully provided a bit of a landing pad for the big climax of the MCU’s first real arc. Nobody’s said anything about Holland doing any duties in the wider MCU at the moment—the ending of his third main series film provided a very overt escape hatch for him ever appearing again, in fact—but given that the Avengers and Spider-Man brands have been two of the biggest and most consistent hitters the franchise has got, it’s not wholly surprising to see them getting paired up like this again.

Rumors and murmurings about a fourth Holland Spider-Man film have been brewing for a while now, even as Holland has made some pretty overt efforts to prove to the world that he’s not just a one-web pony. (Including his Russo Brothers addiction drama Cherry, and news that he’s recently been tapped to be Christopher Nolan’s latest star.) Holland recently confirmed that he’d seen a script for the movie that “needs work” while also adding that “the writers are doing a great job,” and Cretton was confirmed to be coming aboard the project in September. No word on whether anyone else from the MCU Spider-Man movies will end up showing up for this one—again, No Way Home did a lot of work to potentially clear the board, and while Holland says co-star Zendaya has also read the script, that might just have been, you know, Date Night—but the movie will reportedly start filming next summer.

