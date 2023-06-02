If you have a favorite incarnation of Spider-Man in any form—comics, films, TV series, games, whatever—chances are you’ll catch a glimpse of that version somewhere in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The previous film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, introduced the concept of the multiverse and parallel worlds. Now the sequel has taken that concept, multiplied it by the infamous pointing meme, and brought together an elite, interdimensional protection force called the “Spider Society.”

We don’t want to spoil any of the reveals, so let’s just say the creators (including directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and writers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham) stuffed so many Spider heroes into it you may have to watch the film two or three times to catch them all. We’ll leave the background characters for you to discover, but there are featured members of the team you may want to know more about—either before or after you see the film. Read on for a handy explainer to help you get to know some of the amazing Spider-People you’ll be meeting.