A vision from the future: it’s two days from now, Labor Day weekend 2022, and you’re sitting in your hometown’s movie theater, popcorn in hand. You’ve been happily following Tom Holland and Zendaya’s latest high-flying adventure when... oh my god... is that... Andrew Garfield in a spider-suit (aka one of the worst-kept secret twists in cinematic history)?

Okay , fine. We know nothing can ever replicate the feeling of watching those Peter Parkers of yore (Garfield and Tobey Maguire) emerge from the portal for the first time, but you may want to try to tap into a multiverse version of yourself that hasn’t already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home this weekend, because all three Peters are back, baby! And they’re bringing 11 extra minutes of footage with them. (Not to mention those sweet, sweet Marvel dollars that will re-infuse the box office after a particularly bleak weekend.)

Sony announced back in June that they would be re-releasing their cinematic juggernaut–what Disney is calling the More Fun Stuff version–in over 3,800 theaters this weekend. Peter Parker and co. will be joined by Miles Teller and his omni-present mustache, as Top Gun: Maverick will also be expanding to 3,105 theaters by Friday (per Variety). If you were dreaming of spending the last long weekend of summer reliving these timely classics, your wish has certainly been granted! Just make sure to salute our queen and lord of AMC, Nicole Kidman, for her benevolence before taking your seat.