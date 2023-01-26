We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If you just heard a chorus of celebratory “fuck offs” and a collective, nationwide sigh of relief, it’s because today is a very special day for America, nay, the world. Over a year after airing their explosive season 3 finale, Succession has finally announced the date of its season 4 return to HBO . The Roys (and presumably Jeremy Strong) will be back to their usual gaslighting, gatekeeping, and girlboss-ing March 26th.



And because the Succession team knows a thing or two about keeping their fans well-fed, they’ve also dropped a new teaser. Oh, how we missed these beautiful freaks.

Succession Season 4 | Official Teaser Trailer | HBO

If you need a refresher (which is understandable–season 3 aired what feels like a decade ago), season 3 ended with yet another incredibly uncomfortable HBO wedding. While technically no one died this time, Logan may as well have slaughtered his beloved children, cutting them off from the company and agreeing to sell to tech visionary Luke Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), all with the help of Tom Wambsgans.

The new teaser sees those battle lines deepen, with Logan camp Logan/Tom refusing to even speak to Kendall, Shiv, and Roman, and the siblings in turn planning some sort of major revenge. “It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor. A 500-foot reputational drop,” Kendall says with barely-concealed glee, somehow roping Connor into whatever this (likely incredibly hair-brained) scheme is as well. At this point, what more do they have to lose?



Gerri, Kerry, and of course Tom’s Sporus Cousin Greg also appear in the short preview, concluding with the classically Succession line from Tom to Greg: “Like Israel-Palestine, but harder. And much more important.”

Of course, it will be, Tom. We never doubted you for a second.