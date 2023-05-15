Joining the ranks of Reese’s Pieces, LaCroix finally made its way to the pinnacle of pop culture after last night’s effervescent episode of Succession. Though LaCroix jokes died several years ago, America’s favorite tragicomedy found a new in by spreading wasabi across the eyes of beleaguered pollster Darwin Perry (Adam Godley) and washing it out with a can of lightly carbonated, lemon-scented liquid. However, the soda in question was nearly much, much sweeter. Speaking to Vulture, episode director Andrij Parekh reveals that LaCroix wasn’t in the script but rather Sprite. Obey your thirst? Not when comedy is involved.

“We’d gone through all of that in preproduction and talked about what we thought was going to be the right size and placement on the table,” Parekh said. “We’d planted the drinks there already — that’s all there at the beginning of the night. And, originally in the script, it was Sprite that got poured in his eyes. But LaCroix just seems funnier for some reason.”

LaCroix is funnier, especially with Greg attempting to downplay the slight flavors. “It’s natural. It’s medical. It’s not that lemony. It’s just a hint of lemon.” Ultimately, if we’re going by the E.T. standard, which we always are, the scene turns LaCroix into Reese’s Pieces and Sprite into M&Ms, with less warm feelings associated—although we don’t know how long those cans have been sitting out.

As for Godley, he claims that, on set, it was neither Sprite nor LaCroix. “There was nothing actually sting-y put in my eyes at all,” he told Vulture. “It was all quite safe. They rigged up special cans of whatever that soda was. A nice, pure mineral water.”

When Chekov’s grocery store sushi goes off, it’s best to stand back and watch the magic happen. Unless, of course, someone’s about to call a presidential election for a fascist weirdo looking for a “clean” America. In which case, unleash the LaCroix.