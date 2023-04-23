Hail to the king, baby! The Evil Dead franchise is back in theaters with Evil Dead Rise, but the “king” in this case is not Ash Williams (he’s not in this one), but Super Mario. Now in its third week, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still on top, adding another $58 million to its domestic total (which is now at $434 million). That’s a ways ahead of Evil Dead Rise, which opened with $23 million, and even more of a ways ahead of third place’s Covenant, with the Guy Ritchie war movie opening with $6 million. Finishing out the top five are John Wick: Chapter 4 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, both of which made over $5 million.

The bottom half of the top 10 features Air ($4.9 million, $41 million after three weeks), The Pope’s Exorcist ($3.3 million, $14 million after two weeks), and Renfield ($3 million and $13 million after two weeks), with the supremely divisive Beau Is Afraid climbing up to ninth with a gradually expanding rollout and Makoto Shinkai’s delightful Suzume landing in 10th. Outside of the top 10, Chevalier and Somewhere In Queens make their debuts, and Avatar: The Way Of Water makes an Earth Day return to theaters and soaks up another $600,000. Hey, why are we celebrating Earth Day with an Avatar movie that explicitly does not take place on Earth? Sure it has environmentalist and conservationist themes, but Jake Sully isn’t out there killing whalers on Earth, he’s doing it on Pandora. How To Blow Up A Pipeline is right there, playing on 530 screens, make that the Earth Day movie! Put Jake Sully in it if you need to, just hanging around in the background.

