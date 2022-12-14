The gates to the Mushroom Kingdom will soon open to the U.S. Universal Studios Hollywood as revealed the official opening date of its new Super Nintendo World, which will celebrate all things Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, and all those other silly little guys.

Super Nintendo World in Hollywood will open its doors to the public on February 17, 2023. The attraction features a new ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, which will utilize augmented reality. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Super Nintendo World will also boast the Toadstool Cafe (featuring treats such as the toadstool cheesy garlic knots, super mushroom soup, piranha plant caprese, Mario bacon cheeseburger, and the Luigi pesto chicken burger) as well as a myriad of games which allow users to collect game coins for themselves.

The opening of Super Nintendo World in California comes two years after a similar attraction opened in Osaka, Japan. Back in Japan, they are already working on a Donkey Kong-themed expansion to their Super Nintendo World. Additionally, The Pokémon Company previously signed a deal with Universal Studios Japan to install Pokémon themed attractions as well. There’s also a Super Nintendo World currently being built in Orlando, but the opening date for the location has been pushed to 2025.

The opening of Super Nintendo World in the States will come just months before the release of the feature film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Illumination. The film features the voices of Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, and yes, Chris Pratt. Those in California can really make a day of the films’ April 7 release date, and take a jaunt over to Super Nintendo World after viewing the movie.

