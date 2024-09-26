SZA, as a bug, grills Hot Ones' Sean Evans for a change Sure, SZA's dressed as a bug, but the real question is, what's Sean Evans' deal?

Many have questioned why Sean Evans does what he does (“Do you enjoy torturing people” is the gist of the accusations frequently hurled at him), but no one has investigated his psychological makeup quite like SZA. Somewhat inexplicably dressed as a bug, the Grammy winner used her time on Hot Ones to ask some of the “many” questions she has for Evans. That includes his astrological birth chart (Sun in Taurus, Moon in Sagittarius, Cancer rising, for the record) and whether or not he’s married.

When Evans shared he is not married, SZA hit him with yet more inquiries: “Why is that? Do you feel like this is more exciting than any connection that you have with the opposite sex?” Finding himself on the other side of these personal, probing questions while consuming hot wings, Evans admitted that “In a way… I think it is like my girlfriend or my wife or something, the show.” He reflected, “It meets me halfway all the time, what I put into it I get out of it. Yeah, I think it is. You’re right. It’s an honest relationship, I think.”

“I wish I could say the same for music. She’s not honest enough for me,” SZA replied. “I never know what’s happening. I’ll be like, ‘I thought you liked this!’ And then they’re like, ‘No, stupid! We hate this! We want more of this!’ And it’s just so confusing. I’m just like… ‘What? Does my boyfriend love me?'” She jokingly likened the situation to an abusive relationship, but one that is also “very fulfilling and validating.” The toxic relationships “are the most fun,” she said, “And so I am having… I’m having a blast? Question mark?”

SZA has a less comfortable relationship with fame, which may be part of the whole bug situation. Asked about the “value of disguise,” She responded, “This one brings me so much peace of mind. In the realm of like, being a person is so daunting, and being your own skin and the whole sheboygan, and like, just the freedom of… Yeah, for no other reason, I’m just tired of being not a bug.” She concluded, “It’s like, what the fuck? Wouldn’t you want to be a bug if you could be anything?”