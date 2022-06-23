When the trailer for Thor: Love And Thunder dropped last month, one moment immediately got fans talking. Sure, we saw a newly buff Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) with her own powers and a reformed Mjolnir, Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher, and the Guardians Of The Galaxy. But none of that could compare to Zeus, played by Russell Crowe, accidentally magically disrobing Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and causing a mass fainting event in the Greek god’s court.

In a new interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the film’s writer and director Taika Waititi has confirmed that the God of Thunder’s butt will be on full display in the film, out July 8.

“In the movie, it’s not pixelated, though,” Waititi tells Colbert. “You get the full Hems’ Worth. The full worthiness!”

Ogling heroes’–and villains’–powerful physiques has long been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Thor is certainly no exception. While the Asgardian heir has had a shirtless scene in his three previous solo movies, rear nudity is a rarity in the franchise.

“With Chris, he’s worked so hard on that,” Waititi continues. “It’s so many squats! It’d be depriving humanity if I didn’t show that.”

The Oscar-winning director already surprised audiences with a shot of the Hulk’s pea-green posterior in his previous Marvel outing, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

“Some may say it’s an obsession, I just say it’s art,” he concludes.

Waititi has already had a notable 2022. In front of the camera, his portrayal of Blackbeard on Our Flag Means Death has been a key part of the HBO Max comedy becoming one of the year’s most beloved new shows. He also appears as a voice actor in Lightyear.

The What We Do In The Shadows series, a spin-off of Waititi’s 2014 film, returns to FX for a fourth season on July 12. He has another feature, Next Goal Wins, anticipated for release later this year.