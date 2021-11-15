In her second music video from Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift crashes her ex’s wedding and turns the whole thing red for “I Bet You Think About Me” featuring Chris Stapleton.

Making h er directorial debut, actor Blake Lively helmed the six- minute music video starring Whiplash’s Miles Teller. The video opens with Teller reading his vows in the bathroom mirror, right next to urinating wedding guests.

With the wedding reception in full swing, Swift swoops in wearing a bright red wait s taff uniform and adds r ed dye to the punch bowl and red roses in the floral arrangements.



In the song, she sings about not fitting in to someone’s upper class world ( which is pretty bold for a singer with a net worth of about $550 million) . She gorges herself on the red velvet wedding cake and teaches the young children in attendance how to give the middle finger .

Swift begins to appear everywhere a flustered Teller looks, as she talks about someone constantly thinking about her. She presents a toast at the dinner and gives Teller’s bride (played by his actual wife Keleigh Teller) a red-wrapped present. Eventually, Swift and Teller share a first dance together, before she goes onstage to sing the rest of “I Bet You Think About Me” with her band (featuring Aaron Dessner) as red roses bloom everywhere.

So far, Swift’s Red return has been a star-studded affair, with Selena Gomez, Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sadie Sink, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Cara Delevingne all in attendance for her Saturday Night Live performance.



Following the release of Swift’s short film for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” starring Sink and Dylan O’Brien on Friday, the singer took the SNL stage for a ten-minute long performance. Since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift’s broke multiple Spotify streaming records and made the narrative surrounding those romances from her early 20s her bitch.