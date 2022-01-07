Netflix and Amazon Studios are currently locked in a deep-pocketed race to become prestige movie studios as well as streaming services. But if you’re looking to catch up with the best films of 2021, don’t forget about Hulu—quietly one of the best platforms to stream new arthouse films. In January 2022, Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island hits the service, as does German director Maria Schrader’s underrated I’m Your Man. (We liked it quite a bit at last year’s TIFF.)
In terms of catalog titles, January’s theme seems to be paranoia, as a series of mind-benders and twist-filled thrillers like Black Bear, Black Sunday, Devil In A Blue Dress, Fire In The Sky, Jacob’s Ladder, and Panic Room all hit the service. Is it a coincidence, or a subconscious reflection of nearly two years of collective pandemic anxiety? Regardless, if you’re not in the mood for anything conspiratorial, Noah Baumbach and Sergio Leone can help.