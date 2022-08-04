The 1975 is back, and its members have declared themselves “At Their Very Best” this time. The British rock group returned yesterday with a variety of announcements, including a new single, “Happiness,” and a large-scale North American tour dubbed the At Their Very Best Tour.

“Happiness” is the second single from The 1975's upcoming LP Being Funny In A Foreign Language, following the July release of “Part Of The Band.” The track comes complete with a music video directed by Samuel Bradley. The track sees the group return to the melt-in-your-mouth synth pop they came up on, to great success. The group experimented with more ambient production and fluid track formats on its last album, 2020's Notes On A Conditional Form.

The 1975 - Happiness (Official Video)

“We just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much... We did it in like a day or so,” the 1975's frontman Matty Healy shares of “Happiness” in a recent interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. “And it’s us having fun. And I think that there’s this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible”

Being Funny In A Foreign Language received production from pop’s literal jack of all trades, Jack Antonoff. The juggernaut producer and Bleachers frontman has had a hand in recent albums from Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, Lorde, Clairo, and more. Healy also told Lowe that The 1975's work with Antonoff began as a friendship between Healy and Antonoff based on similar tastes, which ultimately grew into a curiosity about what they could create together.

“I love Jack’s work, and those Lana [Del Rey] records, in particular, like, some of my favorite stuff. So we were talking about that. We became friends talking about production and what I was doing and what he was wanting to do and what I was wanting to do,” Healy explains. “And then I kind of just thought, ‘Well, this is like a really nice new energy.’”

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is due out October 14 via Dirty Hit. For a full list of The 1975's North American tour dates, see below.

The 1975 At Their Very Best Tour Dates:

11/03—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Arena

11/04—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/07—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

11/09—Camden, NJ—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11/10—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

11/12—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena

11/13—Nashville, TN—Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/15—Grand Prairie, TX—Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/16—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

11/17—Austin, TX—Moody Center

11/20—Mexico City, Mexico—Corona Capital Festival

11/23—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

11/25—Las Vegas, NV—The Theater at Virgin Hotels

11/26—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/28—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum

11/29—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/01—Portland, OR—Moda Center

12/02—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater

12/08—Independence, MO—Cable Dahmer Arena

12/10—Milwaukee, WI—The Eagles Ballroom

12/12—Toronto, Ontario—Scotiabank Arena

12/16—Newport, KY—PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

12/17—Pittsburgh, PA—UPMC Events Center