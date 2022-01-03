Even as we’re subjected to another season of the pandemic (and yet, On Becoming A God In Central Florida gets un-renewed??), we have to acknowledge the ways in which the start of 2022 differs from the beginning of 2021. Where we had to hedge our bets in 2021 for everything from TV premieres to going outdoors, 2022 has multiple vaccines and firm premiere dates for exciting series (debuting and returning). Programmers are giving us plenty of reason to hope, too—2022’s premieres include epic fantasy series, a few ripped-from-the-headlines stories, intriguing new anthologies, a long-gestating adaptation, and the return of two great FX shows.

Still, The A.V. Club had to narrow down the list to our 22 most anticipated shows of 2022. Even if some of these dates should change, or shows are bumped, we remain confident that the wait, however long it should be, will be worth it.