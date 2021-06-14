Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

Katie Thurston, as I’ve said, is a welcome change for a Bachelorette, a sex-forward woman who knows her own heart and mind and is there to meet her future husband, dammit. And, so far, she seems to have made some great choices. T his is a (mostly) solid group of twenty-plus men. But it wouldn’t be a Bachelor production without some manufactured drama, and what starts out as a promising se cond episode of the season completely derails at the end, all on the basis of comments from one extremely shady contestant. We’ll get there in a bit.

First: Katie has two group dates and a one-on-one this week. The first group outing involves the guys making a play for why they’re the greatest lover of all time. Som e found this pretty difficult—L a di es! If a guy who doesn’t k now th e meaning of the word “erogenous,” that’s probably a warning sign. (Although when one of the guys said, “ This i s harder than I thought it was going to be, ” did a nybody else go immediately to a “That’s what she said”?) But some men got creative, with Connor’s song (wish that didn’t bring back Jed flashbacks), Tre’s puppet show, and frankly, Christian’s offer to do all the chores at home was pretty hot. Karl decided to fall back on his horrific motivational speaking skills, which primarily seemed to involve tossing small whiteboards around. But in the end, Mike the virgin won everyone over with his speech about the importance of waiting for the right person, and in a sur prising turn of events, won the greatest lover trophy. Good for you, Mike!

The first i mpression rose guy also got the fi rst one-on-one date, as Kati e and Greg wen t off fishing, and Katie reminisced about out door outings with her dad. Gotta say, it was p retty great to see a girl driving a pickup around on this show for once. Kati e really opened up about fishing trips with her dad, who died n ine years ago, and honestly one of the most thoughtful things about Greg is that he didn’t even bring up the fact that h is own father had passed until dinner that night, letting her have that moment. You know how some couples look like each other? The only disturbing thing about Kat ie and Greg i s that they kind of look like siblin gs, but if they can get past th at, surely, we shoul d be able to.

Honestly, the whole episode was running along at a pretty nice clip u ntil group date number two, which involved some cowbo y version of mu d wrestling. It was so nice to see guys li ke John and Kyle just accept the fact that they were about to get their asses handed to them. But then the tensions between Aaron and Cody, hinted at last week, boiled over, onl y aided by them getting pinned against each other in the wresting match. Aaron got the one-on-one time with Katie (seems kind of suspect, but oh well) and primarily used it to diss Cody. After all , the guy did bring a blow-up doll the first night. S o it seeme d like Katie was attemp ting to diffuse the drama before it really blew up by sending him home , th erein making her the Bachelorette of our d reams.

But of course, nothing on The Bachelorette coul d ever be th at simple, becaus e Karl decides to use his time at the rose ceremony coc ktail party to plant seeds in Katie’ s head about an apparent flock of guys who are there for the wr on g reasons, a phrase that shoul d be banished forever from rea li ty tel evi sio n right along with “I’ m no t here to make friends.” And Katie, who we had just seen be so savvy the night before, som ehow gets sucked into Karl’ s web of fabrication. Yes, you’re on a TV show and it’s p robably difficult to parse out what’ s real and what isn’t. But even Ka tie admits that she doesn’t know Karl that well, so why in th e word should she take his tarnish ed word for it? You get the feeling that the producers had a talk with her: “Okay, you can boo t Cod y right away , but Karl has to stick aro un d f or awhile.” Unfort una te ly.

Because so far, K arl seems like a sociopath at worst and a manipulative personality at best. H e has now turned the entir e house of guys against him. he keeps talking about The Bachelorette, and Katie, as if it is a game for him to win; unlike the other guys, he never talks about what he actually likes about her as a person or his actual feeling s for her, just his i ntent on winning . (“ I want that trophy,” he said about the greatest lo ve r in the world design ation, which makes it even better that Mike got it.) Kat ie seems to have good instincts: Can’t she see that she’s better off listening to h er gut than she woul d be takin g the advice of K arl , a guy who says “suffercate” instead of suffo cate? A nother helpful rule of li fe: Never trust anyone who says “You can trust me. ” More lik el y, Karl figures that the only way his hyper- comp etitive ass can stay in the game is by trying to take as many guys out as possible, hence his need for manufac turing drama righ t out of the thin air. Joke’ s on Karl, because it seem s like overall, thi s is a re ally good group of g uys, with li ttle scand al to be u nearthed. O r i s there? We shall see in the upcoming weeks, as always.

At least Andrew S. proves that he is swoonworthy by being the first gu y to come out and make sure Katie’s okay. L ike with Greg, the two b ond over shared experiences: in this case mon ey problems growing up, w hich woul d defi nitely have an effect on your ad ult hood .

Could n’ t all the guys just go to Katie and tell her, “K arl is a bunch of bul lshit ”? She’s been so good ab out everyth in g else, i t’s fru strating to see th is on e talk with K arl mess her up so much. (Call Taysh ia a nd Kai tlyn! That’s what they’re there for, anyway.) Tears on episo d e two is a bit much already.

Kat ie we get it, you’re new at this. It’s early days. You’re a smart gi rl; just trust yourself , and you’ll be fine. At least Karl is so wholly uncharming that there’s now way he can be sticking around until the final four or anything, no matter what the producers have to say.

Stray observations

People who already have roses should not be hogging time at the cocktail party, c’mon, Thomas.

K atie at the cocktail party: “I don’t know how tonight could be ruined…” C ue Karl.

Also Katie wondering if Karl is just stirring the pot ? YES!

It’s sur prising to witness how many of t he gu ys are so roasted by the New Mexico sun , especially Mike. Guess sunscreen i s not a big priority.

I don’t even know who said it, but why was this line so funny as the guys w at ched Katie greet Greg? “That was a good hug. Damnit.”