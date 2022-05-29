Though not the most high-profile announcement from this weekend’s Star Wars Celebration or the most high-profile part of the Star Wars canon, Disney+ animated series The Bad Batch is decidedly a fan favorite. Following a group of rogue Clone Troopers in the immediate aftermath of then-Senator Palpatine’s Order 66 (in which the Jedi were deemed enemies of his new Empire and largely wiped out by the clones). Ignoring their new evil instructions, the Bad Batch ditched the Empire and went off to have their own exciting mercenary adventures on the outskirts of established Star Wars canon.

Now, with Disney releasing the first trailer for the show’s second season, we can see what those wacky clones are going to get up to in their next (bad) batch of episodes. Unsurprisingly, it’s mostly… exciting mercenary adventures on the outskirts of established Star Wars canon. Hey, there’s only so much the Bad Batch can do, since we no the old clones don’t hang around too long after the events of the prequel movies, but there are still plenty of exciting things in here for fans of the Clone Wars-era of the Star Wars universe.

The most notable being an appearance from a clone who appears to be Obi-Wan Kenobi’s old buddy Cody, who had a fairly big role in the Clone Wars cartoon but is known to most people as the guy who ordered Obi-Wan’s execution after the Order 66 call came in in Episode III. As far as we know, this will be the first time Star Wars has dug into what he was up to after that.

Advertisement

The catch here is that Disney weirdly did not choose to announce an actual premiere date for The Bad Batch, offering only “this fall” as a pretty vague window. We know The Mandalorian isn’t coming back for nearly a year, so at least it will be… some time before that?

