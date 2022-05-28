Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are seemingly the only two creators that please most Star Wars fans these days—save a Book Of Boba Fett or two. But The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda (or “Grogu,” as many LucasFilm employees called it this weekend at Star Wars Celebration) are the feathers in Disney’s cap, following the divisive and mostly gross response to their sequel trilogy. But while we thought the sequels would remain in the rearview, new trailers indicate otherwise.

As per the new trailer Filoni and Favreau dropped at Star Wars Celebration Weekend’s Mando+ panel, the best part of Rise Of Skywalker, Babu Frik (and several other Anzellans), will appear in Mandalorian season three. Now with 100% more Frik, the trailer was an extended version of the one we saw on Thursday. It’s only for a moment, but the sight of his little face was like a cool breeze on a scorching summer day. It’s great to have you back in the fold, Frik. We knew you deserved to be merchandised harder.



There were other goodies in the teaser, including a whole tree of Salacious Crumbs, the Armorer getting to do something, and a closer look at what we believe to be Mandalore (which is very reminiscent of the Death Star from ROS). There’s also a big boy Mandalorian with a Gatling gun and Baby Yoda almost falling out of his car seat. It’s everything you could want from a Mandalorian.



For those who don’t remember because Rise Of Skywalker has pretty much been memory-holed from the Star Wars discussion—well unless someone needs to explain how Palpatine returned—Babu Frik was the adorable little puppet who says “hey hey” and wipes C-3PO’s memory. It’s perhaps the best part of a movie next to that scene where it’s revealed that Chewbacca was on a different transport.

The Mandalorian season three will hit Disney+ in February 2023. We assume the trailer will be dropping soon and look forward to A.V. Club readers around the world getting an eyeful of that sight for sore eyes, Babu Frik.

