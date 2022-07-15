Even Supes need college degrees in this economy. The university spinoff series to Prime Video’s bloody good time The Boys has a newly-announced cast and an official title: Gen V. Set on a college campus, the show will reportedly follow hormonal young adult superheroes as they vye for lucrative contracts while also navigating life with powers.



Gen V will star Lizzie Broadway, Chance Perdomo Jaz Sinclair, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi. The Boys’ official Twitter account shared a video of the spinoff’s cast, excitedly introducing themselves and declaring themselves “Gen V.”

“It’s gonna be a rollercoaster,” Broadway says of the new series. “It’s gonna be filled with blood, guts and everything else.” Germann assures viewers Gen V has just as much “intensity, grit, [and] humor” as it’s predecessor, and Schwarzenegger also promises it will “rock your socks off.” But Perdomo may offer the best tease when he shares: “It’s fucked up. You’re gonna like it.”

Advertisement

The Boys star Jack Quaid hopped on his own social media to express his excitement for Vought’s newest little abominations (sweet, but Butcher certainly wouldn’t approve, even if he has come around on Ryan.) “Welcome to the family, GEN V!” Quaid writes. “I know I’m just an old, decrepit millennial but I can’t wait to watch your show!”

Per Variety, the logline of the series is as follows: “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

G/O Media may get a commission Still 32% off for post prime day sales Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

Gen V has yet to receive an official premiere date, but based on the clip that appears to include onset footage, production is already in swing. Let’s hope no actors are harmed in the process (although if history teaches anything on The Boys, heads are made for exploding.)