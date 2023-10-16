It’s been a whirlwind year for daytime TV, as The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Talk, and The View all invited controversy and criticism for trying to return during the writers strike. But The Kelly Clarkson Show thankfully refrained from a similar scandal, smartly biding its time instead for a splashy, successful New York City debut.

With the strike over, TKCS is so back—Kellyoke and all—and in a legacy media building to boot. The show moves from Los Angeles to New York City’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza, home to Saturday Night Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, among others. For season five, Clarkson’s joining the big leagues. The Kelly Clarkson Show kicks off its fifth season today from its new home, Studio 6A, featuring Seth Meyers, TODAY hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, with appearances from Jane Krakowski and Andy Cohen, in the first episode.

Bringing the show back quickly after the strike was stressful but worth it, TKCS showrunner Alex Duda told The A.V. Club at the premiere taping. “What’s most important is we’re happy to have almost all our writers back, except for a supervising producer who couldn’t make the move. But we’re happy to almost have the whole team at 30 Rock; it’s a media mecca here.” The premiere’s music video pays tribute to the building with the help of the current residents. (Was “Brotherhood Of Man” the inspiration? We’ll never know.)

Kelly Clarkson Teases Season 5 Premiere Music Video | Sneak Peek!

As for holding TKCS’s return until the strike was over, Duda noted, “I’m just happy it worked out the way it did. The main lesson now is learning a new language with old and new crew members, including those who are here and working remotely.” She added they plan to incorporate NYC into the mix as much as possible. “We’re going to try to be messier and more spontaneous, even if means going live more. Anything can happen here. We’re hoping to go out in the hallways, down to the Rockefeller Plaza, and film more with people. Our band has been going to find buskers and street players to invite them to play with them on stage, it’s their own version of doing The Voice.”

TKCS opens its sparkling (literally, too, there are flashes of gold and bright lights all over) studio doors with a premiere audience comprised of NYC’s doormen and women, who are “an iconic fixture of the city,” as Duda puts it. This audience, belonging to unions 32BJ and Local 6, was extremely sweet, loud, and enthusiastic, consistently chanting their union name. (Hey, unions rock, what can we say?) In typical daytime host fashion, Clarkson gifted them a 4-night trip to a St. Lucia resort for their hard work, with a cheery group of air hostesses running around handing them flight tickets as Clarkson and her guests sipped drinks on stage. Was it lovely, if also a bit cringeworthy? Sure, but sometimes, that’s showbiz.

Kelly Clarkson Show Season 5 Premiere October 16!

The daytime series’ new digs immediately have an advantage with guests Meyers, Kotb, and Hager (the latter brought her family’s secret queso recipe, in case you were wondering), all of whom work in the building. Their own doorman was also on stage at one point, sharing stories of working at 30 Rock, where comedy and news icons pass the hallowed halls daily. Another featured guest was NYC doorman Noel Maguire, sharing experiences of his work with the homeless. TKCS’ premiere still features regular segments like games (Nick Offerman designed the wood podiums TKCS uses, because of course he did) and Kellyoke (praise be!), with Clarkson crooning to her own song, “i won’t give up.”

The TKCS team may still need to work out some logistical kinks on their new stage that naturally come with moving cities and stages. Clarkson, for example, requested multiple reshoots of her entrance at the taping because it’s still week one, and it was only so that her excellent band gets equal prominence on camera in the opening scene. Even if it meant Cohen had to repeat his line introducing her at least thrice, he was unbelievably fervent each time. Ultimately, a gracious Clarkson seems to get along with absolutely everyone on the crew, from the makeup team to the stage manager.

Earlier this year, a Rolling Stone report alleged the TKCS set was a toxic workplace; NBC quickly denied the allegations. Clarkson’s own lengthy response included, “As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business. Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself.” At the premiere, Duda told The A.V. Club her biggest priority now is “communication and the staff getting to know each other, so we can get stronger to meet the challenges will come our way.”