Drew Barrymore Show writers say "No thanks" to working for Drew again

Earlier today, we reported that The Drew Barrymore Show was finally set to come back to television in a “Not getting yelled at” kind of way—as opposed to the daytime talk show’s recent efforts to return to the airwaves amidst the WGA writer’s strike, which drew widespread condemnation, and a few tearful apologies/statements from host Drew Barrymore, in response. Now, though, it sounds like some of the damage from Barrymore’s decision—which, she emphasized repeatedly in those earlier statements, she “owned”—might be permanent, as the show’s three writers have all reportedly declined offers to return to the series.

This is per THR, which reports that the show’s three co-head writers, Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe, have all apparently turned down the opportunity to come back and write for Barrymore again . All three writers were vocal and visible about their unhappiness with Barrymore’s September decision to begin filming her show again sans the input of writers (a move that, despite not being in violation of strike rules, received a great deal of negative attention), up to and including picketing the show themselves, and issuing very polite, but very unhappy, press statements about Barrymore’s decision. (Which is the sort of thing that we can only imagine would make hanging out in the break room at work a little awkward in the aftermath.)

The daytime series is apparently now interviewing for new writers to help craft segments like “Drew’s News” and other written portions of the program—each and every one of whom, we can only assume, will now know exactly how vital their bosses consider them to be to the regular running of the series.

The Drew Barrymore Show is currently set to return to TV on October 16.