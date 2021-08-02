Lizzo, the songstress who made her name by writing bops, playing the flute, and twerking— sometimes all at once— will return with her first single in 2 years. The “Jerome” singer announces her newest single “Rumors,” will be released on August 13.

S ources close to the singer and who have heard the upcoming single told Variety that listeners should expect something “very different” from “Rumors.” A dynamic singer, rapper, and flutist, there’s no telling what Lizzo is going to pull from her bag of tricks, but she will no doubt continue to be “100 percent that bitch.” She slyly gave TikTok users a sneak peak at her new sound yesterday, while joking about her pregnancy with Chris Evans’ baby (don’t worry, he’s in on it). Earlier this week, when asked about a new album, Lizzo laughed and then jokingly denied the prospect... before flipping her camera to show she was in a recording studio, and then panning to producer Mark Ronson who was in the room with her.

Lizzo’s taken a break over the last 2 years, riding off of the success from her breakout Cuz I Love You singles like “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliott. She’s also been pretty busy Instagram DM -ing Captain America himself, so we don’t blame her. At the 2019 Grammys she received 8 nominations, and snagged 3 awards for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and for Best Contemporary Urban Album for Cuz I Love You.

As with any news of a fresh single release, rumors about an upcoming third album are brewing. However, Lizzo waited years to put standalone bangers like “Good As Hell,” “Water Me,” and “Truth Hurts” on the deluxe version of Cuz I Love You, so never underestimate her patience, but maybe start practicing yours.