The White House used Sabrina Carpenter to promote ICE raids, again This time, the US government used AI to make the Man’s Best Friend singer say she’s going to “arrest someone for being too illegal” in a video posted to X.

Lately, the White House’s social media team has been making a habit out of using pop songs in videos depicting mass deportations. It’s typical rage-baiting, engagement farming for clicks. In this divisive, social media-driven era that we’re in, it’s a simple, if not frustrating and embarrassing formula. The White House have made it their calling card to profit from these videos with thousands of views online and then promptly delete the audio before they can be sued over it. Sabrina Carpenter was a recent victim, as her song “Juno” was used in a video of cruel, inhumane ICE arrests captioned: “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye.”

Carpenter responded on X from her official account, disavowing the use of her music to promote a remorseless agenda: “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.” The video was deleted, though White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded to Carpenter herself with plenty of references to the pop star’s music, saying: “Here’s a Short N’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”