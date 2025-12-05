Disney to re-release original theatrical cut of the 1977 film Star Wars A restored version of the not-so-special edition of Star Wars will finally make its way back to theaters in 2027.

Seizing the chance to become everyone’s favorite movie studio, Disney confirmed the original 1977 cut of Star Wars will return to theaters in 2027. The news comes from Gizmodo, which reports that on February 17, 2027, Disney will put a restored version of the 1977 theatrical cut of Star Wars, sans the Special Edition additions, in theaters. Unburdened by such questions as “Who shot first, Han or Greedo?” and “Why does Jabba the Hutt look like that?” this version of Star Wars will be the first opportunity audiences have had to see the 1977 cut since, well, the late 1970s. George Lucas began altering his vision as sequels entered theaters, adding the A New Hope subtitle, episode numbers, and retouched effects as early as 1981 for Star Wars‘ initial re-release. Early reports also indicated that the restoration would also be released on IMAX screens, but those have yet to be confirmed. We would be shocked if it didn’t end up in premium format, considering IMAX already has a Star Wars 50th anniversary re-release planned for that year.