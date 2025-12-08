Will Arnett discovers he sucks at stand-up in an exclusive clip from Is This Thing On?

Directed by Bradley Cooper, Is This Thing On? stars Will Arnett as a man left with no place left to go, except the open mic.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  December 8, 2025 | 10:00am
Photo by Searchlight Pictures/Jason McDonald, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.
Film News Is This Thing On?
Will Arnett discovers he sucks at stand-up in an exclusive clip from Is This Thing On?

No one ever said stand-up would be easy. But every day, thousands of hopeful comics sign up for open mics to prove to themselves that they’re as funny as they believe they are. Sadly, the only thing that can cure someone of a lousy act is a more humiliating time on stage. That’s where Alex (Will Arnett) finds himself in Is This Thing On?, the new dramedy from director Bradley Cooper. With his latest venture into the various tendrils of show business, Cooper turns his attention toward those who seek attention, the lowly stand-up comedian, and how one man can use his pain for humor.

In Is This Thing On? Alex attempts to parlay his impending divorce and the collapse of his family life into a stand-up comedy career. However, as we see in this exclusive clip, doing stand-up and being good at it are two different things. Still at the start of his journey, Alex takes counsel from Amy Sedaris and comedian Jordan Jensen and discovers that, currently, he sucks. Nevertheless, doing stand-up makes him feel good; even though watching him makes others feel bad.

Is This Thing On? stars Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Andra Day, Bradley Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, and Scott Icenogle. The film opens in select theaters on December 19.

 
Join the discussion...
 