Will Arnett discovers he sucks at stand-up in an exclusive clip from Is This Thing On? Directed by Bradley Cooper, Is This Thing On? stars Will Arnett as a man left with no place left to go, except the open mic.

No one ever said stand-up would be easy. But every day, thousands of hopeful comics sign up for open mics to prove to themselves that they’re as funny as they believe they are. Sadly, the only thing that can cure someone of a lousy act is a more humiliating time on stage. That’s where Alex (Will Arnett) finds himself in Is This Thing On?, the new dramedy from director Bradley Cooper. With his latest venture into the various tendrils of show business, Cooper turns his attention toward those who seek attention, the lowly stand-up comedian, and how one man can use his pain for humor.