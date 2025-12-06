Sterling K. Brown still having a pretty bad time in Paradise season 2 teaser

Look: We get that the title of Hulu’s post-apocalyptic thriller series Paradise is meant to be at least a little bit ironic, what with all the murders and the devastation and the killing of a perfectly good President James Marsden. Still, though: Sterling K. Brown’s Special Agent Xavier Collins had a pretty rough time of it in the show’s first season—and the second isn’t looking much rosier.

This is per the new teaser trailer that Hulu dropped for the series today, which was accompanied by an announcement that the show—which rolled out its first season of flashback-heavy bunker dramatics starting in January of this year—will be back on February 23, 2026. At which point, we’ll presumably find out how Collins (last seen flying off into a disaster-blasted world to find his possibly-still-alive wife, with her portrayer, Enuka Okuma, now part of the show’s main cast) ended up in the predicament seen in the new teaser. I.e., stuck in a crashed plane that is, itself, stuck in a tree somewhere—and then immediately breaking his leg as he tries to get down.

The rest of the teaser mostly gives us just a few glimpses of the show’s other characters, leaving many questions still unanswered. (For instance: Is Nicole Brydon Bloom’s Jane still enjoying the Nintendo Wii she killed a lot of people to secure for herself in the first season? Or has she found that the system’s lack of third-party support, coupled with an innovative but ultimately gimmick control scheme, has left her hungering for a more traditional console experience?) Oh, and Julianne Nicholson is still in the business of delivering extremely ominous and portentous commentary, noting that she has a big secret about the show’s plot: “It was never just about the bunker.”

Paradise comes back for its second season in February 2026, rolling out three episodes in its initial burst. The rest of the season will roll out weekly afterward.