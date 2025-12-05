Oy, guv, those bleedin' Peaky Blinders are headed to the theaters!

Cillian Murphy is headed back to the movie theaters—albeit from a slightly unorthodox direction. THR reports that Netflix has just set theatrical dates for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the film installment of Murphy’s long-running crime series, with the series getting one of the streamer’s rare and mysterious two-week windows in those movie theaters that’ll deign to deal with them. (I.e., not AMC-owned venues, if current trends hold.)

It’s a somewhat surprising move, and hard not to view in light of the other headlines Netflix has been making in the last 24 hours, as it moves forward with plans to purchase media giant Warner Bros. Discovery. (Kicking off a whole firestorm of criticism from people quite understandably worried about the effects of a company that views movie theaters as optional bonuses taking control of one of Hollywood’s longest-running studios.) “See?” the scheduling—which will put The Immortal Man in select theaters on March 6, 2026, ahead of a March 20 streaming debut—seems to shout. “We even put our beloved Blinders into theaters, which we like!” But that might just be our brains forging connections where none exist, and Netflix just really wanting recent Oscar winner Murphy (and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight) happy as they push even further ahead with the 13-year history of the BBC crime show.

News that Peaky Blinders would be getting a movie began circulating as far back in 2021, with Knight adding, far more recently, that the film would not serve as a final conclusion on the story of Tommy Shelby, and that the TV series would instead be revived with Murphy once again in its leading role. The series follows the fortunes and expansions of the titular Birmingham crime family, as they struggle to take ever-further control of the criminal underworld in 1920s England. New episodes of the series last aired back in 2022.