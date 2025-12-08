Billy McFarland pulls off music festival without stranding hundreds in Bahamas

The PHNX Festival featured performances from French Montana and Bobby Schmurda in front of a handful of spectators in Honduras.

By Drew Gillis  |  December 8, 2025 | 12:23pm
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Image
They said it couldn’t be done, but this weekend, Billy McFarland did the impossible: He threw a music festival that, by all accounts, went off more or less as advertised. Granted, it wasn’t advertised for that long before it actually happened and it wasn’t particularly well attended. And granted, plenty of music festivals have happened without descending into disaster or being the subject of multiple documentaries about how they went so wrong, but not for Billy McFarland. The Fyre Festival founder and fraudster pulled off his PHNX Festival in Honduras on Saturday night, complete with food and bathrooms. 

Whether the PHNX Festival was a success or not, however, depends on whether you’re judging by McFarland standards or those by which you’d judge any other event. Attendees seem to have numbered in the “tens” or “dozens,” depending on who’s counting. (In more seriousness, Consequence estimates that there were a few hundred people on site.) French Montana, Bobby Shmurda, and Slim Jxmmi (of Rae Sremmurd fame) all performed. The concert was livestreamed for $7, with Consequence also estimating that there were around 100 active viewers at the stream’s peak. There was also a smattering of technical issues and power outages, but none so bad as to cause hundreds of people rushing back to a Bahamian airport, so we suppose we can call this an overall win for McFarland. As of July, the Fyre founder owed about $20 million in restitution; hopefully PHNX provides at least a few drops into that bucket. 

 
