Billy McFarland pulls off music festival without stranding hundreds in Bahamas The PHNX Festival featured performances from French Montana and Bobby Schmurda in front of a handful of spectators in Honduras.

They said it couldn’t be done, but this weekend, Billy McFarland did the impossible: He threw a music festival that, by all accounts, went off more or less as advertised. Granted, it wasn’t advertised for that long before it actually happened and it wasn’t particularly well attended. And granted, plenty of music festivals have happened without descending into disaster or being the subject of multiple documentaries about how they went so wrong, but not for Billy McFarland. The Fyre Festival founder and fraudster pulled off his PHNX Festival in Honduras on Saturday night, complete with food and bathrooms.