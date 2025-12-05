The Simpsons sequel movie has been delayed to Labor Day 2027

Ruining what was, honestly, a pretty good joke—i.e., making a self-imposed, chalkboard-scrawled “We will not wait 20 years to make another movie” promise from the show’s 19th season just barely true by all of four days—Disney has announced that it’s delaying the Simpsons sequel movie that we were already only halfway through the process of believing was really going happen. Specifically, the marketing wing for the big giant corporation released a new poster for the film, featuring Homer Simpson impaling himself in the foot with a flag declaring that the movie’s release date has been shifted by a month and a half, back to Labor Day 2027.

The film industry being what it is, Disney already has its schedule for 2027 pretty well locked up, with the Simpsons movie having already bumped an unnamed Marvel project when it claimed its previous July 23 release date. As is, the film will now arrive after Bluey: The Movie, while still slotting in ahead of the one-two box office punch of Frozen 3 and Avengers: Secret Wars. As with much of this schedule jockeying, the move is mostly interesting for what it says about what Disney thinks a new Simpsons movie will do, money-wise: Slamming the movie down in the summer blockbuster stretch—where it’d be going up directly against A Minecraft Movie 2—suggested a hell of a lot more confidence than dropping it on Labor Day, traditionally not a big weekend at the American box office. (Too many barbecues and back-to-school chores to really enjoy the renewed spectacle of a nude Bart Simpson.)

Disney announced The Simpsons Movie 2 (or whatever they end up calling it) back at the end of September 2025. To be fair, the first Simpsons movie was a huge hit at the box office, bringing in more than $500 million back in the summer of 2007, so we can understand why the company might go back to the trough—even if the last 20 years have pretty steadily eroded both the show’s ratings, and its cultural cachet. (On the other hand, we still have Homer’s “Spider-pig” parody jingle from the first film stuck in our heads 18 years later, so what the hell do we know?)