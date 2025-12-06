The WGA is not a fan of Netflix "swallowing" WBD

In perhaps the most unsurprising joint statement of the day, both branches of the Writers Guild of America, the WGA East and WGA West, have denounced Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. In fact, they believe that this is what “antitrust laws were designed to prevent.” Arguing that Netflix’s “swallowing” of Warner Bros., HBO, and HBO Max would harm all entertainment workers, the unions call on the merger to be blocked. Here’s the unions’ complete statement:

“The world’s largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent. The outcome would eliminate jobs, push down wages, worsen conditions for all entertainment workers, raise prices for consumers, and reduce the volume and diversity of content for all viewers. Industry workers along with the public are already impacted by only a few powerful companies maintaining tight control over what consumers can watch on television, on streaming, and in theaters. This merger must be blocked.”

Other unions have been a little softer on the deal. While the Teamsters are clear on their “position that greed-fueled consolidation of corporate power” is a threat to union jobs, the Directors Guild of America is waiting for more information before forming an opinion. “We will be meeting with Netflix to outline our concerns and better understand their vision for the future of the company,” a DGA spokesperson told Deadline. The Producers Guild of America was similarly in let’s-hear-em-out mode, stating that it was “rightfully concerned” about the acquisition. In a statement, the guild said, “As we navigate dynamic times of economic and technological change, our industry, together with policymakers, must find a way forward that protects producers’ livelihoods and real theatrical distribution, and that fosters creativity, promotes opportunities for workers and artists, empowers consumers with choices, and upholds freedom of speech. This is the test that the Netflix deal must pass.”

As for SAG-AFTRA, it pointed out that the deal “reaffirms the true value of legacy media companies” and that an agreement “must result in more creation and more production.”

“The potential Netflix/Warner Bros transaction is a consolidation that may serve the financial interests of shareholders of both companies, but which raises many serious questions about its impact on the future of the entertainment industry, and especially the human creative talent whose livelihoods and careers depend on it,” SAG said in a statement. “This $82B transaction reaffirms the true value of legacy media companies and the long-term economic prosperity they create due in large part to the contribution of the creative talent who are at the core of their success. A deal that is in the interest of SAG-AFTRA members and all other workers in the entertainment industry must result in more creation and more production, not less. It must do so in an environment of respect for the talent involved. Any decision about SAG-AFTRA’s position on this transaction will be made with the best interests of SAG-AFTRA members as the standard and following a complete and thorough analysis of the details of the deal, with particular focus on jobs and production commitments.”

The acquisition still isn’t a done deal, with regulatory hurdles in both the U.S. and Europe blocking an immediate sale. There’s also the Trump administration, which reportedly views the acquisition with “heavy skepticism.” Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren put it bluntly, “This deal looks like an anti-monopoly nightmare.”

“A Netflix-Warner Bros. would create one massive media giant with control of close to half of the streaming market — threatening to force Americans into higher subscription prices and fewer choices over what and how they watch, while putting American workers at risk,” Warren said in a statement. “Under Donald Trump, the antitrust review process has also become a cesspool of political favoritism and corruption,” Warren said. “The Justice Department must enforce our nation’s anti-monopoly laws fairly and transparently — not use the Warner Bros. deal review to invite influence-peddling and bribery.”